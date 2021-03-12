Trust ‘lost’ on hub project

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council needs to restore community “trust” that it will deliver the long-awaited Dandenong Community Hub project, Cr Jim Memeti says.

In response to a 406-signature residents petition, Cr Memeti proposed a community working group including residents, the mayor, councillors and council officers.

“At the moment the residents have lost a little bit of trust in the council,” he told Star Journal.

“They’re very happy with forming a meeting group… and we can step out how to achieve this hub.”

Petitioners called on the council to deliver on $80,000 concept plans by the end of June – as budgeted in 2020-‘21.

They also called for community consultation on the hub’s location, including the option of the Dandenong Market precinct in Clow Street.

Cr Memeti told councillors at a council meeting on 9 March that petitioners had been “very loud and clear” for several years.

Dandenong was the council’s fastest-growing suburb yet had waited behind similar hubs being built in Noble Park, Springvale and Keysborough South.

“I can understand their frustrations. We need to deliver this community hub.”

The council has insisted the project is not delayed.

In a strategic meeting for 13-14 March, the council will discuss whether to pursue the concept plans, or first do a business case.

Community services director Martin Fidler said a business case, a location and suitable design options for that location had to be considered first.

He declined to give a time frame.

“The time frame will be determined over the next few months through the business case.”

He said any unspent portion of the $80,000 would be carried to the next financial year.

Despite Covid pressures on the budget, Cr Memeti said now was the time for building community infrastructure.

“There will be potentially larger grants than you normally have from the state and federal governments.

“Plus, money has never been cheaper. Council can borrow money at lower than 1 per cent (interest rates).”

He said the council’s first priority was the $60 million Dandenong Oasis redevelopment by 2023-’24.

But the hub would closely follow – potentially approved by 2022, built in 2022-‘23 and opened by 2024.

Resident Silvia Mastrogiavanni said the working group was a good step but not a replacement for broader community consultation.

“We’re still looking for the council to stick to what they said they’d do.

“To me, it looks like they’ve been stalling.”

A feasibility study showed strong community support for the hub.

It would cater for a mix of ages in a growing Dandenong population, forecast to swell from 37,000 to 52,000 by 2030.

That includes children between 0-4 doubling to about 5000, and a similar number of residents over 65.

The council has also identified the need for a welcoming, supportive community place for young people, especially migrants. And to help them navigate education and employment pathways.