‘My Kojak moment’: Rob’s pitch for charity

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

There’s good personal reason why Dandenong butcher Rob Boyle has put himself on the line for the 2021 Good Friday Appeal.

The owner of Rob’s British & Irish Butchers will be locked in a Melbourne Star observation wheel’s pod, needing to raise $5000 to escape tomorrow morning (12 March).

Mr Boyle said the cause was close to his heart, with his granddaughter Stevie being the first baby hospitalised with Covid-19 in Australia last year.

And the grandson of a close friend also regularly in hospital to treat a stomach lymphoma.

The ‘Escape from Neil’s Wheel’ fundraiser was conceived by 3AW radio host Neil Mitchell.

It aims to raise money towards an ultrasound machine that will help 250 patients a week at Royal Children’s Hospital.

Mr Boyle told 3AW that this would be his “Kojak moment”.

“We’ll find out who loves ya, baby.”

Some might donate to keep him locked up in the pod, he later quipped.

The afternoon before, Mr Boyle put the call out to his 8000 Facebook followers to help the cause.

In less than a day, his friends and suppliers had already pledged more than $2000.

To donate, go to https://fundraise.goodfridayappeal.com.au/s/618/1142