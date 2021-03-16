Drunk learner crashes out

-

An intoxicated learner driver has fled after rolling his car on the way to work, police say.

The 28-year-old Cranbourne man lost control on Frankston-Dandenong Road in Dandenong South on 15 March, flipping his car several times before it stopped on its roof.

The man freed himself from the car and ran into nearby bushes.

Police found him passed out on a pile of dirt on Glasscocks Road.

He was taken to hospital, where he delivered a 0.174 blood-alcohol reading.

He is expected to be charged on summons and face court on charges such as learner driver unaccompanied and drink driving.