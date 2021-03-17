‘Erratic’ driver blows 0.200 – and two tyres

-

A driver has been arrested after blowing a blood-alcohol reading of four times the legal limit.

Police say they saw the 28-year-old driver’s car travelling erratically on Lonsdale Street in Dandenong on 16 March.

The car allegedly did not stop despite the police members’ attempts to intercept it.

As the car drove into a carpark on Clow Street, it struck a kerb and punctured two tyres.

The man was arrested and recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.200, police say.

His driver licence was immediately suspended.

He is expected to face court at a later date.