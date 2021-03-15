Magpies and Westers advance through

By Nick Creely

DDCA TURF 2 AND TURF 3

REVIEW – SEMI-FINALS

TURF 2

Narre Warren entered the weekend’s semi-final clash hot favourites to advance through to the Turf 2 grand final.

The Magpies have hardly put a foot wrong in its quest to return to the Turf 1 ranks for the first time since 2017/18.

But the Magpies were always going to be issued a stern challenge by a gritty Parkmore Pirates unit that loves the underdog tag.

While the Maggies eventually overcame the challenge and booked itself a ticket to the big dance, the Pirates never gave in, with 23 runs separating the two clubs in the end – a result a lot closer than many would have anticipated.

With wet-weather looming, it was a matter of how much cricket could seemingly be played on Saturday, and what direct impact it could potentially have thereafter.

Sent into bat by the Pirates, seamer Brad Vantwest (2/16) set the tone early, snaring dangerous duo Zach Allen and Ben Swift, who have been destructive all year for the Magpies.

Soaking up the pressure, John Mentiplay (36) held the top and middle orders together with a patient knock but the Pirates kept fighting to leave the Magpies 7/95 and with a stunning upset potentially on the cards.

The home side managed to survive until the rain took hold, finishing on 7/125, and despite not lighting it up with bat in hand as has been the custom this season, were in the box seat to advance through to the grand final.

An absolutely vital 37 not out from Bevan Radhakrishnan, combining in a 63-run stand with Kasun Balasuriya (23) saw the Magpies lift itself to 8/164 from its 45 overs.

But due to time lost after a delayed Sunday start, the Pirates were not given its full 45 over quota, but it didn’t let them hamper its quest for a stunning win.

A fighting 45 from Mohomad Safras was the catalyst for a gallant chase, but the Pirates were bowled out in 26 overs, falling short on 141.

It was leggie Cam Dinger (4/32) that was the star with the ball, while also forcing a run-out in a dominant display.

Down at Casey Fields, Dandenong West dug deep to overcome the Sweeney-inspired Cranbourne side to also advance to the grand final.

The third-placed Westers have been a quality unit since the opening round of the season, but against an Eagles outfit who are tough to topple at home, it was always going to be a tough ask.

Runs are a premium in crunch-finals, and the Westers – after being sent in – were well led by Matt Collett (45), Dylan Diacono (45 not out) and skipper Anthony Brannan (30) – who helped get the visitors to 4/133 before the storm set in.

Returning the next day, the Westers crunched a further 29 runs to post 8/162 from its 45 overs.

The Eagles were undone by a horror start to the chase, with reliable opener Dean McDonell and Dilusha Jayaratne sent packing early, but the Sweeney brother – Mick and Pete – as they often have this season, dug in for a potential victory.

Putting together 74 crucial runs, the Westers eventually prized out Mick for 42, and despite the class of Pete, who batted beautifully to post 59, the visitors took regular wickets as they closed in on victory.

In a golden performance from veteran Pete Atkinson (5/30), the Eagles fell short, rolled for 144 and bowled out in the final over. Charles Gartside Medal winner Gurpreet Singh was also important, snaring 2/31.

Dandenong West and Narre Warren will now meet in a blockbuster Turf 2 grand final, with the Westers winning their clash in Round 4, before a draw in Round 11.

TURF 3

Springvale and Keysborough have been the benchmark for the entire season, so it was only fitting that both teams would advance to the grand final after equally dominant semi-final displays.

The ladder-leading Springvale have suffered a few stumbles in the last few rounds of the home-and-away season, but once again found its mojo – and at exactly the optimum time in a crunch win against Fountain Gate.

As has been the case so often in 2020/21, the remarkably consistent Nuwan Mendis set the tone with the bat, crunching 52 at the top after the early scalp of skipper Scott Lindsay.

It was his seventh half-century of the season, in just 13 knocks.

Despite rain playing its ultimate part on Saturday, the home side posted an incredibly competitive 8/163 from its 40 overs.

The Gators struggled to get into the run chase after a bundle of early wickets, eventually rolled for just 83 in 29 overs.

It was a Sahota show for the home side, with Randeep (3/20) and Harmandip Sahota (4/17) destructive with ball in hand.

Down at Rowley Allan Reserve, Keysborough also enjoyed a strong day at the office as they push one win closer to premiership glory, brushing aside Coomoora in its semi-final clash.

The Roos battled hard with the bat to post 133, with Lance Baptist batting nicely to crunch a run-a-ball 31 despite some excellent discipline from the consistent Knights’ bowling group.

An early loss in the run chase, that of reliable opener Jacob Hennigan, mattered little, with the Knights cruising to a seven-wicket win with seven overs to spare.

Skipper Jackson O’Brien led from the front, compiling a patient and crucial 40, while Christo Otto (25) and Daniel Banhidi (25 not out) did their part to keep the runs flowing.

With just one game of cricket left to play, the Turf 3 grand final between Springvale and Keysborough is bound to be a beauty, with the winner promoted to Turf 2 next season.

Both sides are 1-1 up against each other in 2020/21, with Springvale getting the chocolates in Round 5 just prior to the Christmas break, but in Round 12 Keysy got one back with a commanding win.

The teams are both well-rounded and among the best bowling sides in the competition, but it could come down to the top-order batting and the ability to set the platform with whoever bats first.