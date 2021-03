-

An estimated $57 million in superannuation lies unclaimed in the Bruce federal electorate.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said a few minutes tracking lost super could save local workers thousands of dollars.

“People might not be aware that they have multiple funds, or what super contributions they have lost when they have changed jobs.

“A few minutes spent tracking down lost superannuation could save local workers thousands of dollars.”

Details: www.ato.gov.au/Forms/Searching-for-lost-super/