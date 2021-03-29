Anti-nuke push ‘nonsense’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has narrowly voted down a motion to lobby for Australia to sign an international treaty banning nuclear weapons.

The motion’s proponent Rhonda Garad called for the council to endorse the ICAN Cities Appeal for Australia to sign and ratify the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

At a 22 March council meeting, Cr Garad said local governments had a role – given they were responsible for residents’ safety and dealing with the “aftermath of nuclear detonation”.

“Nuclear weapons are currently the biggest threat to world peace with the risk of a nuclear war greater now, than at any time since the end of the Cold War.

“It would take less than 100 nuclear warheads to destroy society.

“There are approximately 15,000 nuclear weapons globally, within nine nuclear weaponized countries.

“No one is safe from this threat.”

Cr Eden Foster, in support, said councils could focus on both local and global issues.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

In opposition, Cr Bob Milkovic said the threat of annihilating all life on the planet was a “deterrent” from super-powers using nuclear weapons.

“To say it’s an imminent threat is an over-reaction. It’s a bit of a nonsense.”

Cr Milkovic said the treaty was not supported by “political and military” ally USA or by other nuclear powers.

Based on feedback from about 100 ward residents, he said the motion had “nothing to do with what we need to do in City of Greater Dandenong.

Cr Tim Dark said Australia could not sign because it would contravene the ANZUS military treaty with the USA.

He cited former Holt Labor MP and Foreign Minister Gareth Evans that under the ANZUS treaty, Australia would put at risk US military installations such as Pine Gap and North West Cape.

Mr Evans instead pushed for a “no first use” doctrine, Cr Dark said.

Cr Jim Memeti said the motion should have been backed by a “proper” report by council officers.

In reply, Cr Garad said Mr Evans was “no longer a critical player”. Current federal ALP leader Anthony Albanese had committed to sign and ratify the treaty, she said.

States within the US had supported the ICAN Cities Appeal, she said.

In favour of the motion was mayor Angela Long and councillors Garad, Foster, Sean O’Reilly and Loi Truong.

Against were councillors Milkovic, Dark, Memeti, Lana Formoso, Sophie Tan and Richard Lim.