Action plan for ‘feared’ streets

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A staggering 80 per cent of surveyed people say they feel unsafe at night in the troubled Hemmings Street precinct in Dandenong West.

Greater Dandenong Council unveiled a draft action plan to tackle crime and anti-social behavioural issues in the area bordered by Robinson Street, Princes Highway, Jones Road, Pickett Street and Railway Parade.

Out of 205 residents, traders and visitors surveyed by Greater Dandenong Council, about half felt unsafe during daylight.

A vast majority avoided the area at night due to safety concerns, lack of lighting and others’ misbehaviour.

In the survey, they called for more proactive police patrols in response to violence, anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol use, theft, noise and dumped rubbish.

In recent years, there were reports of men driving around in search for sex workers and propositioning women walking in the area, as well as drug deals at a local phone box.

They were also concerned about residents in squats, community housing and rooming houses, the survey found.

Respondents supported CCTV in a “residential section” of Hemmings Street – though there were concerns about placing “everyday residents under surveillance”.

Despite CCTV, there was persistent anti-social behaviour near the milk bar on Weller and Hemmings streets and the shopping preceinct.

Surveyed participants also called for more efforts to engage with residents from non-English speaking backgrounds to increase Neighbourhood Watch membership in the area.

The council recently won a $400,000 State Government grant including for six CCTV cameras. It is seeking a further $310,000 for four extra CCTV cameras, an electronic message board, street lighting upgrades, streetscaping, syringe disposal bins and three community “space activation” events.

Up to $300,000 is also sought for a Deakin University research study for further solutions.

The council will also write letters to federal MPs Julian Hill and Clare O’Neil to support its quests for federal funding.

Cr Jim Memeti, who as mayor met with State Ministers on the issue in 2020, said on 22 March that the area had a “lot of problems”.

“I hear from the community they are not 100 per cent happy with this. We can tweak it … I’m happy we have taken these first steps.”

Cr Tim Dark said the action plan was a “long time coming” but would not be an “overnight fix”.