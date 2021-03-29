Woman dies in two-car crash

A woman has died in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Noble Park North.

Police say a white Honda Accord collided with a green Hyundai Lantra at the corner of Eagle Drive and Jacksons Road about 10.20am on Saturday 27 March.

An 81-year-old Noble Park North woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, was transported to hospital and later died.

The Honda driver – an 82-year-old Noble Park North man – was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 35-year-old woman from Rowville, also received minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash’s circumstances.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

