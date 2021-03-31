Run through rainbows

-

Bright clouds of rainbow dust electrified Athol Road Primary School students in a colourful fundraiser on 26 March.

In its Colour Explosion School Fun Run, students made a dash as they were coated in non-toxic, biodegradable colour powder.

The school aimed to raise $4000 for sports equipment for recess and lunch playtimes.

As well, the key idea was to “bring everyone together – after so many restrictions – and celebrate as a school community”, a spokesperson said.

“We really just wanted the students to have some fun and have an opportunity to be outdoors in a safe, carefree and happy environment.”