Roll out the robots

-

A science-and-technology centre equipped with rolling robots has been launched at Dandenong South Primary School.

Students drove the Sphero BOLT robots through obstacle courses, and staged science experiments during the opening of the Discovery Centre on 30 March.

They will practise skills such as basic coding using the robots, as well as conduct investigations in the centre.

Dandenong South Primary principal Leonie Fitzgerald said the aim was to foster critical and design thinking, creativity and collaboration.

“Fostering these skills in students at our school, who come from predominantly low socio-economic backgrounds, has a profound impact on their future career pathways.”

Dandenong South dairy manufacturer Chobani donated the robots as well as notebook computers for the centre.

Ms Fitzgerald said Chobani’s support was “instrumental” in expanding its science facilities.

“While we are constantly looking for new ways to develop our programs, finding the funding to purchase new resources is always challenging.”

Chobani managing director Lyn Radford said it was “thrilling” for the centre to “come to life”.

“Being able to provide students with access to the tools necessary to engage in learning and expand their minds has been extremely rewarding.”

For the past eight years, Chobani has provided yoghurt and fresh fruit for the school’s Breakfast Club each morning.