Making a date for Ramadan

A manager at Armada Dandenong Plaza has turned to a wealth of retailer advice as she embarks on Ramadan fasting for the first time.

Shivana Shankar said she wanted to better understand the holy month of fasting between sunrise and sunset from 12 April to 12 May.

“Every year I have noticed customers and retailers fasting throughout Ramadan and I really wanted to gain a better understanding of the practice first hand.

“So I thought the best way to do this is to take part in this year’s Ramadan fast.”

Abdullah Tamuryani, who owns the plaza fashion store Modesty Collection, welcomed Ms Shankar’s “great act”.

He said it would give her an outlook on Ramadan and those who go without food across the world.

“Don’t forget that Ramadan is not simply about fasting, but to embrace community and share kindness.

“So let’s together have a glass of care, a plate of love, a spoon of peace, a bowl of happiness mixed with spices of harmony this Ramadan.”

Mr Tamuryani advised observers to drink as much water as possible. Don’t skip Suhoor, the daily pre-dawn meal, and don’t overeat during Iftar, the daily meal after sunset, he said.

Dates were traditionally eaten to break the fast at night, followed by soup and a main meal.

His tip was to stock up on healthy items such as dates, pita breads, humus dips, yoghurts, rice, fruits and vegetables.

“Avoid fried foods, salty food and high sugar food and focus on nutritious food options that will keep you full for longer.”

A number of plaza retailers offer Halal safe food and products during Ramadan.

Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au