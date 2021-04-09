Alleged cannabis crop at factory fire

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A suspected hydroponic cannabis crop has been found in a vacant factory fire on 8 April.

A triple-0 caller reported a loud bang, flames and sparks in the building in Dingley Avenue about 11.50pm, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

More than 10 FRV firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after midnight.

“Crews stayed on site to fully extinguish the fire and make the scene safe, including by instructing a power company to disconnect power to the site,” the FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters believe the fire may have started under suspicious circumstances and the scene was handed to Victoria Police for further investigation.”

Victoria Police established a crime scene after “responders discovered what is believed to be a hydroponic cannabis crop inside”.

The police investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

Any witnesses or CCTV and dashcam footage on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au