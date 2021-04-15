Captain leads way in States

-

Michael Jok’s journey from the South East has led him close to the top of US junior college basketball ranks.

The former RedRoo Sports player from Pakenham has led Dawson Community College to its its first-ever invitation to the National Junior College Athletic Association division 1 championship tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas from April 19-24.

Their place at the NJCAA dance was earned with the college’s first regional championship in more than 60 years.

On the back of Jok’s 14 points and 9 boards, Dawson Buccaneers withstood a late rally from Indian Hills Community College in a thrilling 68-67 victory.

“Being in the (NJCAA) tournament means everything to us and the community,” Jok said.

“They waited 63 years for this and I’m glad to have been part that team that ended the drought.”

Dawson head coach Joe Peterson couldn’t have higher praise for Jok’s contribution to the Bucs success both on and off the court in season 2021.

“Mike has been the heart and soul of the team,” he said.

“He does it all for us – shooting, scoring, passing, handling the ball, defending and rebounding.

“And he’s our captain and team leader. He brings a level of maturity to us.”

Maturity was a mandatory requirement as they faced up to a Covid-affected season of unknowns.

“Coming into this year, we just wanted to enjoy every chance we had to play basketball, and try to keep getting better every day,” Peterson said.

Jok’s take away was just how much work the team did, including two weeks of 6am workouts in the off-season

“Season or no season we were focused on getting better every day.

“Coach organised a total of 10 practice matches that gave us a lot of leverage over the other teams in the country.

“Being great is not easy, which is why I never get comfortable with myself and my game. I worked extremely hard.”

Getting to college was no easy road for the talented Jok.

With some college interest coming out of high school but no firm offers, Jok kept his skills sharp by playing in BigV Youth League competition at Waverley Falcons.

He also went to work at RedRoo Sales and Service in Keysborough, developing his work ethic and leadership skills.

RedRoo chief executive James Kerr, has watched Michael’s development since he was a teen.

“I have a great respect for Michael. As a young man he always impressed me with his attitude.

“As an employee, I have seen first-hand his values.

“He is a quality person and seeing him get to college and now be recognised for his leadership and have success in the game is a real highlight for me.”

Coach Peterson spotted Jok as part of an AAU Australia scouting combine in December 2019.

AAU Australia’s head of sport Brett Stringer said US coaches were at the time looking for players to add to their roster in the winter semester.

“This turned out to be a great opportunity for exposure for a number of guys, and Michael was able to perform at the right time, in front of the right people.

“What has transpired since that moment is just awesome for him. He’s a great young man and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

The 2021 season has been a life highlight for Jok, but has also reminded him of the things that matter most.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself”, he said.

“The experience has been amazing. The bonds I have created are really special.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself, but what thing has really stuck with me is how dedicated I am to this game.”

Now, Dawson Buccaneers are staring into the face of the greatest opportunity for the Men’s Basketball program in school history.

“It’s pretty surreal”, says Peterson. “I don’t even know what to say but Praise God!”

Jok and his 19th ranked Buccaneers first round tournament game tips off 1am Melbourne time on Wednesday April 21.