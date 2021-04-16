Health risk evidence sought

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors have backed a push for a joint State and council taskforce to investigate human health impacts posed by Dandenong South’s toxic industry zone.

The proponent Jim Memeti said he raised the motion on 12 April out of long-held community concerns for the industry 2 zone, which includes the state’s only prescribed toxic waste dump.

He cited a cluster of “Chernobyl” like health problems, including a baby born without eyes, ears and nose a decade ago.

Recently, residents in neighbouring estates including Keysborough South have also complained of stenches and an impending waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road.

“I’m concerned about the health and well being of the community not just now but the last 10 years.

“The community doesn’t trust what’s going on there.

“I’m hoping to bring real facts and work out if there’s a problem. And if there is, let’s get on top of it.”

The council will write to the state’s Health Minister Martin Foley and Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D’Ambrosio with the proposal.

The proposed taskforce will include the state’s Department of Health and the Environment Protection Authority as well as councillors, council executive, DWELP and state and federal MPs.

It would set the parameters for an investigation to report on air and water emission levels and their impact on nearby residents.

The expert recommendations would be directly reported to the council.

Councillor Rhonda Garad said the “multi-stakeholder” taskforce would clearly identify the issues of concern and provide “meaningful real-time data”.

“Collaboration between state and local Govt, relevant health and environment authorities and importantly, the people who live and work in this area is crucial.”

Keysborough South residents were “understandably very concerned” about living close to an industrial zone, Cr Garad said.

“They have every right, as do all residents in the City of Greater Dandenong, to live free of the concern and worry, posed by risks such as toxins and possible cancer-causing agents in their area.”

South East Environmental Group member Helen said the taskforce was a “positive” but possibly a “political” solution.

Keysborough South residents were already selling up in fear of the impending waste-to-energy plant.

She said blood tests should be taken from residents before and after the plant may be built. It may take decades for any health impacts to show, she said.

“We don’t want it to get to the stage after 20 or 30 years that people have to apologise.

“But if we don’t track it now, no one will take responsibility.”

Dandenong Community Association member Silvia Mastrogiovanni said it wasn’t “right” and “fair” that residents lived near toxic industry.

“It shouldn’t be anywhere that’s built up. It doesn’t need to be there.”