Citizens arrest ‘drink driver’

Citizens have pursued and arrested an alleged drink-driver after a car crash in Springvale on Sunday 18 April.

The 37-year-old Dandenong man blew a 0.223 blood-alcohol reading – more than four times the legal limit, police say.

He is said to have crashed his white Nissan El Grande into another vehicle at the corner of Westall and Centre roads about 10pm.

The man failed to stop and continued driving on Centre Road, police say.

Several witnesses followed the Nissan until it stopped at the intersection of Springvale Road.

The driver was pulled out of the car by witnesses until police arrived.

His licence was immediately suspended.

The Nissan was impounded for 30 days, costing the driver $950.

He is expected to be charged with offences including drink driving and driving under the influence.

A driver and four passengers in the other vehicle were not physically injured in the crash.