Drug-dealer armed and ‘dangerous’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An ice trafficker told police that “you boys won’t be happy with me” prior to revealing a loaded sawn-off shotgun stashed in the front of his ute, Dandenong Magistrates’ Court heard.

Dylan Markovic, 30, of Derrimut, told police of the 12-gauge single-barrel gun when arrested near Kemp Street, Springvale in the early hours of 11 February.

He said that he’d paid $500 of meth for the firearm in Springvale a week earlier.

The Western Arms Co shotgun, loaded with a red 12-gauge round, was capable of firing, police told the court on 21 April.

Magistrate Suzette Dootjes asked why Markovic bought the gun, and why he stored it – loaded – in the front of the ute.

Defence lawyer Eli Rallis replied that his client acted in a “stupid” and “totally irrational” way due to ice addiction.

“My client realises it was a dangerous piece of equipment.

“What would happen if he was in a position … we don’t really want to go down that track.”

Before police arrested him, a gloved Markovic had been fitting stolen number plates to the ute. He had been planning to steal for drug money, he later told police.

After fleeing over a brick fence, he was chased down, OC sprayed and suffered “tactical strikes” to his body to subdue him, police told the court.

Markovic was found with a rolled-up wad of $2000 cash and a further $1350 in a cigarette packet – which he admitted earning from drug deals.

In the ute was a man-bag filled with ammo matching the shotgun, a blue-handled knife, four grams of meth, cannabis and drug paraphernalia like scales, deal bags and smoking instruments.

Also found were two stolen number plates, a suspected stolen welding mask, gardening gloves and tools for theft such as screwdrivers, head torch and vice grips.

Markovic made full admissions, pleading guilty to a string of charges including trafficking meth, weapons charges, proceeds of crime and being equipped to steal.

Mr Rallis told the court Markovic was a long-term ice addict, but with periods of abstinence during a “successful” stint on a CCO.

“It’s a condition like a disease and it can creep up on him,” Mr Rallis said.

“He’s now at an age where he doesn’t want this type of lifestyle and he wants to get his life in order.”

Mr Rallis submitted for a jail sentence followed by a treatment-based CCO.

“If he keeps off the ice then he doesn’t offend. It’s really a boon for the community if he doesn’t offend.”

A police prosecutor submitted for a straight jail term due to the “extremely dangerous” situation.

The firearm was loaded and capable of firing, further ammo in the ute and the drug-trafficking context, the prosecutor said.

“It was clearly for nefarious purposes”.

Magistrate Dootjes said the “extremely serious” firearm charge and drug trafficking warranted a “significant” jail term.

She had Markovic assessed for a CCO combined with jail. But the CCO was only an option, not a guaranteed sentence, Ms Dootjes said.

Markovic was remanded for sentencing on 27 April.