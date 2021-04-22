Dog park unleashed

-

The upgraded Tirhatuan Dog Park in Dandenong North is officially off the leash.

The park’s new expanses in Kriegal Way include a new area for small dogs and a larger off-leash area for all dogs.

Canine playgrounds have been installed, such as an ‘agility equipment zone’, and a custom-built rock mound and rock bed with timber logs.

Other new features are a circuit gravel path, drinking fountains for dogs, shelters, picnic table and landscaped areas with trees.

The Greater Dandenong Council project was supported by $153,000 of state funding.

It was funded through the state’s $2.7 billion Building Works economic stimulus program for shovel-ready projects during the Covid-recovery period

At the park’s opening on 21 April, Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said open space investment was “an important investment that is creating local jobs, making life better for families and building on our reputation as one of the world’s most liveable cities”.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said such recreational spaces enhanced the area’s liveability.

“Dog parks allow safe spaces for local families to exercise their pets and socialise with other pet owners.

“This is another great community asset that will be well-utilised by locals – two and four legged.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said getting the proper amount of exercise was vital for pet health.

“For people with more active breeds, taking them on a quick walk up and down the street may not be enough to release their pent-up energy.

“This fantastic updated park will give your fur friends the opportunity to run faster and play with other pets.”