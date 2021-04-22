Hub libary’s $1m boost

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The future Keysborough South Community Hub’s library lounge has won a $1 million state grant.

The $12.6 million hub, which is still under detailed design, will include a library space for reading, study, work and kids’ storytime.

A self-service library kiosk will be available to order items from the Dandenong libraries’ collection.

The $1 million grant comes from the $56.9 million Living Libraries Infrastructure Program in 2020-’21.

The hub has also been granted a $3 million education department grant towards early childhood education facilities.

Keysborough MP Martin Pakula said the library lounge would allow “more local people will be able to access everything our local libraries have to offer”.

“I am sure the library lounge, and the Hub itself, will be a much-loved asset for our community and I can’t wait to see the project completed.”

Local Government Minister Shaun Leane said the Living Libraries program had delivered 95 libraries, upgrades and library vans in Victoria since 2015.

It ensured all Victorians had access to a public library, he said.

“Investments like this help create local jobs and ongoing employment opportunities.”

A Greater Dandenong Council spokesperson said the council was “thrilled” with the grant for “much needed community infrastructure”.

The hub was in its “detailed design and documentation” phase, including the analysis of community consultation responses for the playground.

“Once these tasks are completed an updated timeframe will be provided,” the spokesperson said.

According to the council’s just-released 2021-’22 proposed budget, the hub is due for completion by October 2022.