Car hits two clinics

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 76-year-old driver has allegedly crashed his Bentley into two clinics adjoining a car park in St John’s Avenue, Springvale on Tuesday 20 April.

Police, who are investigating the incident, say the man accidentally applied the accelerator instead of the brake while reversing into a parking spot about 12.30pm.

The vehicle reversed into a Dorevitch Pathology clinic and then drove head-on into Dr Toan Lu’s dental clinic.

Both buildings were “extensively damaged”, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

The driver was not injured but his female passenger was taken to hospital for observation.

A witness said the driver reversed into the pathology clinic in the car park, and then drove forwards “in a panic” into the dental surgery.

About 20 FRV firefighters attended, as well as Ambulance Victoria paramedics and a crew from Greater Dandenong SES.

“Firefighters, including FRV’s specialist Urban Search and Rescue unit, remain on scene and are working to safely remove the vehicle and shore up the building,” a FRV spokesperson said.

“Local council has been notified and the buildings will be assessed by a building surveyor.”