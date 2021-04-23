Anzac Day marches back

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The march was back.

Anzac Day returned with much of its ceremony at Noble Park RSL on 18 April.

Last year, Anzac Day services were scrapped across the state due to Covid restrictions. The public instead paid tributes in front of their homes.

This year, veterans and flag-bearers paraded along Mons Parade to the RSL’s memorial where more than 100 paid their respects.

Former naval serviceman and community stalwart George Raphael OAM, of Keysborough, gave a rousing keynote speech.

Among the dignitaries to lay wreaths at the memorial stone were mayor Angela Long and councillors and Senior Sergeant Kent Standish of Victoria Police.

Other notable attendees included veterans and OAM recipients Gordon Murray and Don Bergman, Noble Park RSL president John Meehan and vice-president Ray McCarthy.