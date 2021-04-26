Mates celebrate belated honours

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In what’s believed to be an RSL first, national service medals simply sent in the mail have been presented to veterans in a formal ceremony in Dandenong.

Five members of Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL were recognised in front of friends and loved ones at the sub-branch’s ‘president’s lunch’ on 18 April.

Nearly 50 years after their service, Cyril Lloyd and David Wells were finally presented with Australian Defence Medals and Commemoration of National Service Medals.

Both enlisted for National Service during the Vietnam War. They served on home shores but not overseas – roles that were only recently recognised with medals.

Other recipients were Simon Bloomer with an Order of Australia Medal, Stuart Couch with a Commendation for Brave Conduct and Les Hughes with an Order of Australia Medal and RSL Meritorious Service Medal.

Their presentations had been delayed for 12 months due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

RSL Victoria chief executive Jamie Twidale made the presentations.

The ceremony provided “completion” for Mr Wells, who voluntarily enlisted for National Service, trained at Puckapunyal and was “fully prepared” to go to the Vietnam War.

However during training, he badly broke his leg playing rugby and missed his draft.

He completed his full term of National Service at the Artillery’s Proof and Experimental Range at Port Wakefield in South Australia.

“The medals recognise that we were prepared to put our bodies on the line but didn’t have the opportunity,” Mr Wells said.

“We had the commitment to do it.

“Instead we were put in a situation where we were not shot at.”

His medal was unceremoniously sent out by post.

The RSL ceremony was one that should be replicated for other unheralded recipients, he said.

“It’s the completion of awarding the medals.

“It’s not a huge crowd but it’s a crowd who appreciate the value of the medals. There’s an acknowledgment by your peers, by people who know what’s involved.”

Mr Lloyd, who was one of the first National Servicemen enlisted for the Vietnam War, said the medal now felt “more real”.

During his seven years’ service, he was posted to the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps, and later the Light Aid Detachment, 15 Field Regiment of Royal Australian Artillery in Dandenong.

“Even though I didn’t go overseas, I did a few years. My mates had hair down to their shoulders while I had the short back and sides.

“Your number came up and you were obliged to do your duty.”

Mr Hughes was awarded the rarely-bestowed RSL Meritorious Service Medal for his 65 years of exceptional service in the RSL.

The honour – restricted to two recipients nationally a year for at least 25 years’ “outstanding service”– comes on top of a recent OAM and medal from the South Korean government.

The 89-year-old RSL life member served on Royal Australian Navy frigates and destroyers during the Korean War in the 1950’s.

Since retiring in 1996, Mr Hughes has been a fixture at Anzac and Remembrance day appeals, selling badges and poppies to raise money for the RSL.

One of his favourite selling spots has been outside Coles in Hallam – though that was put to an abrupt halt during Covid lockdowns last year.

“I don’t volunteer to receive awards or whatever. I do it because it’s helping people.

“It’s quite pleasing to receive a medal but I don’t expect them.”

Mr Bloomer, who served a “full tour” in combat in the Vietnam War, was awarded an OAM for his long support of veterans.

He has worked as president and CEO of Carry On (Victoria) that helps deliver welfare and housing to veterans.

Mr Couch, a Dandenong RSL board member, was deployed in two tours of Iraq in 2005-07.

He however received his latest award for an act of civilian bravery as a Sheriff’s Officer. With his bare hands, he disarmed an axe-wielding man who attacked him and a female colleague.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president John Wells said the presentations were a first for the sub-branch and the RSL generally.

“The Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL recognises and respects the contributions to our country and our community that these medals represent.

“And so organised a local ceremony to present these veterans with their medals in the presence of their families and friends.”