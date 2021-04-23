Police pounce on ‘rebirthed’ cars

-

Three people have been arrested as part of a joint police operation that seized about $600,000 of allegedly stolen and rebirthed vehicles on Wednesday 21 April.

Victoria police detectives seized eight allegedly stolen motor vehicles and a motorbike during raids of a business in Paul Court, Dandenong and a home in Bangholme Road, Bangholme.

The Dandenong business has now closed under the Secondhand Dealers Act due to serious criminal offences, police say.

The interim order was issued by Vehicle Crime Squad detectives.

During the raids, the detectives seized three VW Tiguans, two Ford Rangers, two BMWs and a Mitsubishi ASX as well as a suspected stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, vehicle logbooks, stolen and cloned number plates, and drugs.

A 41-year-old Dandenong man was charged with committing indictable offences on bail, drug, theft and fraud offences relating to 11 motor vehicles valued at about $600,000.

After an appearance at court on 22 April, he has been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magisrates’ Court on 14 July.

A 30-year-old Dandenong woman has been charged with drug, theft and fraud offences relating to nine motor vehicles.

She was bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 26 April.

A 65-year-old man from Bangholme was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

The joint operation involved Queensland Major Organised Crime Squad.

The Queensland squad’s detectives have previously charged a 40-year-old Sunny Bank Hills man and a 44-year-old South Maclean man with motor vehicle theft and fraud offences relating to more than 20 vehicles.

The joint operation has recovered or seized 31 stolen or rebirthed vehicles at an approximate value of $1.25 million.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au