Cheers to the RSLs

A Dandenong South brewery helped quench some hard-earned thirsts at local RSLs ahead of Anzac Day.

Brick Lane Brewing donated 10 cartons of its Brick Lane Draught to each of six local RSLs in Dandenong, Frankston, Seaford, Cheltenham, Longbeach and Cranbourne.

“We wanted to support our local communities,” founder and managing director Paul Bowker said.

“There’s so many people who have served for us and it was important for us to recognise that and say thanks – by serving them some beers of course.

“It’s a very easy thing for us to grab 100 cases out of the brewery and for our team to drop them off on their way home to some local venues.

“We hope that having a beer at the RSL or taking a couple home is a very small way to thank all those in our local Dandenong community who have either served or are remembering those that have.”

Meanwhile Anzac Day presented a golden opportunity for Noble Park RSL veteran Don Bergman OAM.

Mr Bergman, who marched with fellow Noble Park members at the Shrine of Remembrance, met Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton at the service.

In 1984, Mr Bergman had been presented with a Chief Commissioner’s Certificate by the then-police chief Mick Miller for his role in Taskforce Zebra.

During the covert investigation, Mr Bergman worked on the telephones as police investigated illegal horserace gambling involving SP bookmakers.

The operation led to the formation of the TAB.

Mr Bergman was the first non-police member to be awarded the Chief Commissioner’s Certificate.

He had served as a commando in the Vietnam War, having trained with the RAAF Reserve’s Air Training Corp in World War II.