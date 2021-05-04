Three arrested in Noble Park raid

-

Three people have been arrested by police during a drug raid of a Noble Park home on Thursday 29 April.

Dandenong Divisional Response Unit officers seized illicit drugs believed to be cannabis, meth and 1,4-butanediol as well as cash and weapons such as a knife, a compound bow and a baton, police say.

Ammunition, gun powder and alleged stolen goods including a drone, passports, identity cards and driver licenses were also reportedly seized by police.

A 34-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested at the scene at Corrigan Road.

They were taken to Dandenong police station, interviewed and charged with possessing drugs of dependence and making a false document.

One of them was remanded in custody, another bailed and the other released pending summons.