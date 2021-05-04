Laser offender uncovered

-

Police have uncovered a 44-year-old alleged offender hiding in a pile of clothes in his Keysborough bedroom.

The man was accused of pointing a laser at a police helicopter, police stated on 3 May.

Police officers in the Air Wing directed officers on the ground to a house in Amanda Court.

They found the laser hidden in a basket in the front yard, police say. The man was found during a search of the home.

The 44-year-old was expected to be charged on summons with prejudicing the safe operation of an aircraft, interfering with crew or aircraft, reckless conduct endangering life, possessing a prohibited weapon and assault police