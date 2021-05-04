Factory hit by fire

-

Fire investigators are assessing the cause of a fire that gutted a Dandenong South factory on 2 May.

Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews battled “significant flames and smoke” from the rear of the factory on Elliott Road from 9.33pm.

It took more than an hour for firefighters to bring the scene under control.

“Thankfully there were no injuries,” an FRV spokesperson said.

Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria paramedics also attended.

Emergency Victoria issued an advice message overnight, warning of smoke across adjoining suburbs such as Bangholme, Dandenong South, Hampton Park, Lynbrook, Lyndhurst and Sandhurst.

The warning remained in place as of 9.30am on 3 May.