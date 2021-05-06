Giant bridge touches down

-

A massive rail bridge has been inched into place over Eumemmerring Creek.

The 63-metre bridge, which is part of the duplication of the track between Dandenong and Cranbourne, was slid across the creek by a team of 50 workers.

It had been pieced together from steel segments trucked in from Geelong, before being hoisted into place in three days.

After 60,000 hours of design-and-construction, the 340 tonnes of Australian steel with 11,600 steel bolts was maneuvered by steel strands connected to a launch runway.

The plan avoided damage to the waterway or sensitive vegetation.

Workers are expected to return to lay railway track at the site this year.

The $1 billion Cranbourne line upgrade includes eight kilometres of duplicated track, a new Merinda Park station and the removal of three level crossings.