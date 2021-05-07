Hub consultations begin

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has announced public consultations on the shape and sweep of Dandenong’s long-awaited community hub.

Residents and groups are invited to attend one of three public workshops held at Dandenong Civic Centre in May. They can be attended in person or viewed online.

The long-awaited hub is expected to offer complementary services, facilities and functions for groups and residents to meet under one roof in central Dandenong.

A location has yet to be decided, with the council recently starting on a business case and concept plan.

Dandenong Community Association spokesperson Silvia Mastrogiovanni recently stated that Dandenong needed a “neighbourhood hub”.

“We need … a positive place with a home like feel where Dandenong residents can relax, connect and learn as well as get access to modern children’s services like other suburbs.

“Covid-19 has shown what the cost of feeling disconnected is. A new heart for Dandenong is what is needed for what sometimes feels like a fragmented suburb for residents.”

In its draft 2021-’22 budget, the council allocated $325,000 towards detailed design.

Melbourne-based architecture firm Croxon Ramsey with public-consultation specialists Outside of the Square Creative Consulting have been hired.

The hub is expected to be built and opened by 2024.

The workshops are on Thursday 13 May 7pm, Tuesday 25 May 10am, and Thursday 27 May, 7pm.

To register for one of the workshops, go to https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/dandenong-hub-open-workshop

For those unable to attend, feedback can be emailed to community.consultation@cgd.vic.gov.au with the subject title Dandenong Community Hub, or call 8571 5370.