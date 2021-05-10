$500K for Noble Park

-

Streetscaping and a future all-abilities playground in Noble Park have received a $500,000 State grant.

Under the Noble Park Revitalisation Project, the funds will go towards improved amenities in Douglas Street ($310,000) and the playground in Ross Reserve ($190,000).

Greater Dandenong Council has allocated $585,000 and $180,000 to the respective projects.

The all-abilities playground caters for all children and adults, including those with disabilities. It will have spaces for nature play, sensory play and open grass areas.

Works have started and are expected to finish in July.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Talarmis said the projects put “Noble Park people front and centre”.

“Iit’s an important step in the community’s steady recovery from the effects of the pandemic.”

Noble Park is one of eight suburbs targeted by the state’s $21 million Suburban Revitalisation Program.

Each has a ‘revitalisation board’.

Suburban Development Minister Shaun Leane said “revitalisation projects right across Melbourne are improving livability, bringing communities together and boosting local economies”.