-

A 31-year-old man has been charged over a factory fire in Rodeo Drive, Dandenong South.

The blaze started about 8.50pm on Tuesday 4 March, causing significant damage, police say.

The Narre Warren man was arrested soon afterwards.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives charged him with arson and burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.