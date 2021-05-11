Servo ‘burglar’ caught

-

A 42-year-old man has been arrested at a burglary at a service station in Heatherton Road, Springvale South.

The Dandenong man was believed to have smashed a glass window and rummaged through the counter about 2am on Tuesday 11 May, police say.

A neighbour, who heard smashing glass, alerted emergency services.

Police, assisted by the Critical Incident Response Team and Dog Squad, cordoned off the area and called out for the man to come out of the store.

He was taken to hospital under police guard to treat an injury sustained while trying to break in, police say.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are expected to interview the man in relation to burglary, criminal damage and going equipped to steal.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au