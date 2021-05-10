No-chop shopping

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has ditched a proposal to remove street trees from Buckingham Avenue, Springvale.

The council prepared a report on replacing six trees with parking spaces between Balmoral and Windsor avenues.

Springvale Central Ward councillor Richard Lim said he and other councillors didn’t support the move.

This was especially in light of the proposed $943,000 works to upgrade the under-utlilised 517-space car park at 8 Balmoral Avenue.

“Six car spots isn’t going to make a difference. I want more trees to make Springvale streets more attractive.”

The idea to remove the trees had been raised by previous councillor Youhorn Chea in August 2020, two months before he retired.

He said shoppers would at times search up to an hour for on-street parking. Six extra parking bays would cater for up to 70 cars a day.

Cr Chea noted that he’d long supported more tree planting in parks, but more parking was “very important” for businesses and residents.

“I’m not in any way opposed to planting trees,” he said.

According to Cr Lim, Buckingham Avenue could be partly covered by a roof in a bid to create a “tourist strip”. It could host live bands on weekend nights.

It would complement the adjoining public square, Multicultural Space, which could also potentially include a roof, TV screen and extra seating.

The precinct could be a greater attraction than the upcoming Springvale Boulevard, he said.

Cr Lim was wary of the disruption to traders from the $6 million first stage works on Springvale Boulevard.

The 12-month project involves a full streetscape upgrade of the road and footpaths on Springvale Road between Balmoral and Windsor avenues.

There are expected to be local impacts such as traffic management, noise, dust and night-time construction works.

Greater Dandenong Council stated that pedestrian access and signage to shops will be maintained during the works.

The ‘boulevard’ will feature widened footpaths, trees with year-round shade, garden beds and better street lighting.

The aim is to improve pedestrian movement and safety and offer better shopping and dining experiences as well as spaces for community events.

The project is due for completion in mid-2022.