Wood defends safety ’picks’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Assistant Federal Minister Jason Wood said he knew he’d “cop flak” after hand-picking churches and temples for funds to protect themselves from intruders.

Mr Wood defended his redirecting of $3 million of Safer Communities funds to protect crime-hit places of worship in Dandenong South, Cranbourne South, Keysborough and other parts of the country.

The three temples in the South East each received $300,000-plus for security measures such as alarms, CCTV, fences, lighting, bollards and external blast walls and windows.

In doing so, Mr Wood over-ruled a Home Affairs Department’s assessment which deemed their applications as either ineligible or too low-scoring on merit.

The Labor Opposition had labelled Mr Wood’s a “disgrace” and “shameful” rort that was using taxpayers’ money for “political gain”.

Mr Wood said the recipients, including in the South East, were not in marginal seats but Labor strongholds. None were in his La Trobe electorate.

The assistant customs, community safety and multicultural affairs minster said he’d visited the congregations after they revealed their fears and anxieties.

The St Thomas Syro-Malabar Parish, a Catholic church based in Dandenong South, had been serially ransacked and vandalised.

Without security fencing and CCTV, the church was being overwhelmed. According to the church, Intruders stripped copper wiring and practically “demolished” one of the buildings “floor to ceiling”.

“I thought it was a worthy project straightaway, which would be seen favourably by assessors,” Mr Wood said.

However, the funding application was deemed ineligible due to seeking funds for new buildings or major upgrades on the site, according to assessors.

“I saw it missed out. So do I not intervene and allow the vandalism and fear to continue, or intervene and do my bit to make it a safer place for the worshippers?

“I knew I’d cop flak.”

The parish’s priest Father Fredy Eluvathingal rejected the department assessment. He said the church would be based in existing buildings with “minor refurbishments”.

Its function centre hosted meetings and bible classes during the day on the site.

Fr Eluvathingal said looters visited at least six times since it was granted a council permit to conduct a place of worship several months ago.

The parish sought Federal funding for CCTV, lighting, fencing and alarms before they could open the church – which had been five years in the planning.

“The vandalism was of such an extent, we couldn’t worship there. From floor to ceiling, they had demolished it.

“Every piece of copper cable was stolen, the electric meter was destroyed. Even our metal fencing panels were stolen overnight.

“Our community members are afraid of coming to the property.”

Fr Eluvathingal was shocked that his parish is now embroiled in political scandal.

“I don’t know the Minister involved (Mr Wood). I’m a simple parish priest.”

The Buddhist Meditation Association of Victoria temple in Cranbourne South and the Sikh Gurdwara temple in Keysborough also gained grants from Mr Wood’s intervention.

In both cases, they had either a monk or priest living alone on sites that were targeted by nocturnal vandals and burglars.

Barry Jandu, a spokesperson for the Sikh Gurdwara temple, labelled the controversy as “disgusting”.

“Jason Wood has come out of his way, come to the temple, talked to the priest who felt threatened over his safety and security.

“We don’t know when will be the next time someone can walk in.

“I’m surprised they’ve had a go at Jason Wood. He helped us in a time of need.”

Mr Wood said intruders had stolen a donation box and vandalized the Cranbourne South temple late at night. It was a “potentially dangerous” situation for the lone monk on site, he said.

“There’s no way I’m not going to hear their issues. My No.1 issue is protecting our community, particularly our multicultural community.

“When there was potential of something sinister happening I had no option but to intervene.”