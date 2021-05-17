Morning tea for giving granddad

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is hardly a household name as a deadly, cruel chronic illness.

Lisa Giannopoulos, of Springvale South, will be hosting an Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea event on 13 June, raising money for cancer research, prevention and support.

She’ll do so while remembering loved ones affected by cancer. In Greater Dandenong, 685 a year are diagnosed with cancer.

But top of her mind is her dead husband Kon who died of IPF on New Years Eve 2020.

The morning tea would be an apt way to remember 69-year-old Kon, who was a strong and active volunteer for Lions Club and Springvale Benevolent Society.

“He always wanted to give back to the community,” Ms Giannopoulos said.

“He helped people in every way he could.”

During 43 years’ marriage, they raised four children with 11 grandchildren. The couple ran a successful rubbish removal business until recently.

Kon was also a talented songwriter and musician, though he never wanted to be famous, Ms Giannopoulos said.

IPF isn’t a cancer but a little-known affliction that hardens the lungs and kills sufferers within five years. Doctors had no idea of how Kon got sick nor how to cure him.

Over the past three years, he took a trial medication to slow his deterioration. Towards the end, he applied for euthanasia but succumbed during a regular “episode”.

“He had these episodes when his lungs didn’t get enough air or oxygen.

“Every time it happened I would bring him back and wake him up from a black-out. I’d turn up the oxygen or call an ambulance.”

The end was a “relief” for Kon, who fought every inch to retain his independence. His biography was completed, and copies of his songs were compiled.

Ms Giannopoulos cared for him full-time at home over those gruelling final years.

“You don’t want to have them suffer. It was sad to see him struggle.

“He refused to go to palliative care. He died with dignity at home.”

On 13 June, Ms Giannopoulos will host morning tea for four close friends who she regularly meets for coffee in Oakleigh.

In the long run, Ms Giannopoulos hopes to launch a fundraiser for IPF research.

In 2020, Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea suffered a $9.6 million hit due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cancer Council hopes to recruit 20,000 morning tea hosts and raise $7 million this year.

To register go to www.biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

To support Ms Giannopoulos’s event, go to www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/lisagiannopoulos/vic