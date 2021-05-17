Quiet achiever, mentor to many

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

One of Dandenong’s giants Ian McDonald – a twice-mayor who involved himself in nearly every walk of life – has been farewelled.

At a funeral service at St James Anglican Church on 14 May, eulogists listed the many ways that ‘Macca’ served and loved Dandenong and its people.

He died on 7 May, aged 81.

Mr McDonald – a father of four, ‘poppy’ to seven grandchildren – was remembered as a “true statesman”.

A quiet achiever that never boasted of his prolific accomplishments in civics, sports, arts and charities.

“They don’t make them like Ian anymore,” friend Grissel Walmaggia told the service.

As a councillor for City of Dandenong, Mr McDonald never missed a council meeting in 11 years. He was mayor in 1986 and 1990.

Plaques bear his name on 12 of the city’s landmarks including Palm Plaza and Drum Theatre.

After his term, one of his proudest campaigns was to salvage the ‘Dandy Pig’ sign from storage and place it atop of Dandenong Market.

Last year, Mr McDonald was proudly inducted as one of the city’s Living Treasures.

He was awarded an Australian Sports Medal and the Australian Centenary Medal for his decades of enthusiastic service.

He was a life member of Dandenong Cricket Club, and of Dandenong and District Cricket Association.

Over 60 years, he was coach and mentor to many. He played in more than 400 matches of turf cricket, and instilled success at North Dandenong, Dandenong West and St Mary’s cricket clubs.

Mr McDonald also played a huge role in the arts’ prominence in Dandenong. Walker Street gallery would not have existed if not for him, it was said.

He was life-member of City of Greater Dandenong Band, a long-time MC for Dandenong’s Carols by Candleight and organiser of Dandenong Festival of Music and Art for Youth.

Fittingly, daughter Cheryl sang two tributes at the service, including You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Mr McDonald’s charity work was also peerless.

A board-member of Dandenong Hospital board, a lead organiser of Red Shield Appeal, Odyssey House, Oz Child, St James church fair and Dandenong Australia Day events, a Justice of the Peace, and convener of 40 charity fundraising dinners.

Growing up in Catani, Mr McDonald settled in Dandenong where he worked for International Harvesters, GMH and as an insurance agent for 40 years.

He met his wife-to-be Patricia in the supper room at a Dandenong Town Hall dance.

At the time, he’d just had his nose straightened by a doctor after it was broken during football. He sported two black eyes.

Pat went up to him and asked him: “What happened to you?”

He returned the following week but the popular Pat’s dance-card was full. He schemed successfully with mates to ensure no one else got the last dance with her.

They were married for 57 years until Pat’s death in 2018.

In the meantime, he’d shown interest in playing for Collingwood in the VFL. Pat told him that would be the end of their relationship, life friend Sue Cotton told the service.

He followed Pat in following Hawthorn Football Club.

They raised their four children Cheryl, Andrew, Paul and Fiona at their Sabine Avenue home in Dandenong North.

They later moved into Pultney Street for the rest of their lives.

‘Macca’ was fond of a practical joke, and the provider of many hours of “fun and laughs” at his Rosebud holiday home each Christmas.

A supportive father and ‘poppy’ with a soft smile and gentle voice, Mr McDonald had a “very competitive” streak.

He “hated losing” – whether it was sport, charity fundraising or a game of table-tennis with his kids, his grandson Jordan Dalgleish told the service.

Colin Tannahill said ‘Macca’ had a “specific laugh” after he got someone back with a joke.

The life-coach, sounding board and mate would “hold court” with his story-telling. He had a “peripheral sense” of what was happening in Dandenong.

He knew how to have a “quiet word or two to make people feeling everything was OK”, Mr Tannahill said.

“I would have liked to play under him as a coach.”

Mr McDonald was fallen by a major stroke in July 2020, moving to Mercy Place aged care in December. He died peacefully in his sleep with daughter Fiona at his side on 7 May.