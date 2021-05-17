Rat Pack invasion

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Rats and mice have come out to play in Greater Dandenong’s showcase park.

Visitors have been alarmed by packs of rats and mice in Dandenong Park, boldly scurrying in the River Rest playground and picnic area even in broad daylight.

The rodents burrowing under pathways and in drains seem unbothered by human visitors.

In plain sight and in close proximity, they forage in grasses and under bins, benches and water fountains.

Greater Dandenong Council has responded with a “high frequency cleansing program” to control vermin numbers.

The strategy is to eliminate food sources that attract vermin, Greater Dandenong engineering director Paul Kearsley told a council meeting on 10 May.

“The program includes twice daily litter collection, barbecue and toilet cleansing and daily litter bin collection.

“We will continue to monitor the issue and adjust our programs to meet the volume of litter and waste generated within park’s picnic area and playground.”

Former councillor Matthew Kirwan had raised the issue in public question time. He observed at least five rodents feeding off food scraps in the picnic area.

Mr Kirwan said the scourge risked deterring visitors from the revamped park just as it was earning rave reviews.

“I’m conscious that the council has invested so much in upgrading Dandenong Park.

“They’ve brought so many families back where previously they were concerned with safety. And I want to see that continue.”

Rick McPherson of the Dandenong North-based Premium Pest Control told Star Journal that Melbourne had been hit with its biggest rodent plague for 10 years.

Mr McPherson says he’s getting up to 20 vermin-related callouts a week.

“Our biggest are rats, mice and wasps. We’ve also seen the biggest spider invasion this year, and millipedes are on the march.

“It’s like the apocalypse is coming,” he joked.

It was particularly unusual to see great numbers of rats brazenly running around in the middle of the day, Mr McPherson said.

Populations had soared particularly in the past three months

It may be due to either the cool, wet weather, litter, untended lawns or earthworks in housing estates, Mr McPherson said.

Or perhaps while humans were away during Covid lockdown, the rats had come out to play.

Mr McPherson said the most effective response to the park’s rat colony was poison bait. It might involve closing the park for a bait treatment on a monthly basis.

Bait would need to be placed in lockable boxes affixed to the bottom of bins to protect children and pets.

But even lockable boxes were at risk of being tampered with by visitors.

Greater Dandenong Council didn’t respond to whether poison bait was an option.

Mr Kearsley told the council meeting that it would continue the issue and “adjust our programs to met the volumes of litter and waste generated”.