Volunteer rates sub-par

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Greater Dandenong councillor has called for ways to lift volunteering rates in the municipality, which are about half the state average.

Councillor Eden Foster – who used to volunteer in the Young Vinnies youth branch of St Vincent de Paul Society – said the council needed a formal strategy to boost numbers.

According to the 2016 census, 11.9 per cent of Greater Dandenong residents volunteered. The Victorian average is 20.9 per cent.

“I feel we need to do more as a Council to encourage residents to volunteer, given the research shows that altruism and volunteering has significant benefits, positive health benefits and positive well-being benefits for the volunteer themselves,” Cr Foster told a council meeting on 26 April.

Greater Dandenong Council suspended most volunteering activities in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Recently the council’s Community Care services reported only 50 per cent of volunteers had returned since the pandemic.

There’s now a push for volunteers to reconnect with their groups and causes as part of National Volunteer Week from 17 May.

As part of the event, the council has recognised its more than 200 volunteers across 15 programs, including Meals on Wheels, Home Library service, English tutoring and youth services.

Mayor Angela Long said volunteers were the “backbone” of the Greater Dandenong’s community.

““This year’s theme is Recognise. Reconnect. Reimagine, quite appropriate when you think about a year when many of us have experienced increased loneliness and isolation,” Cr Long said.

“Perhaps one positive that has come from the pandemic is the way community has come together.

“The health crisis has certainly changed our community, but it has also highlighted the role community connections play in our everyday lives.”

Cr Long commended volunteers who were willing to resume roles as soon as it was safe.

“Such loyalty and commitment reflects the compassion and resilience of our volunteer teams and we welcome them back with great appreciation.”

For details on volunteering with the council, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au, email volunteers@cgd.vic.gov.au or phone 8571 5335.

For other volunteering opportunities in the south east, contact the Greater Dandenong Volunteering Resource Service on info@gdvrs.org.au or 9562 0414.