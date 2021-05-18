Teen charged after CFA station fire

-

A boy has been charged with arson after a fire at Noble Park CFA’s station on Sunday 16 May.

Police say that paper and discarded furniture were set alight at the rear of the station on Buckley Street about 5pm.

According to the CFA, the fire damaged the outside of a storage facility.

There was also “superficial” damage to a Field Command Vehicle.

The vehicle was expected to be back in action the next day.

“There has been no impact to CFA’s ability to respond to emergencies,” a spokesperson said.

Firefighters from the CFA and FRV extinguished the blaze.

Police detectives arrested the three boys near the scene.

A 13-year-old was charged with arson and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

He was bailed to appear at court at a later date.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were released pending further inquiries.