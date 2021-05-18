100 km on a treadmill – R U OK?

-

A Springvale gym manager will be hoping to clock a massive 100 kilometres on the treadmill for charity.

Karen Lilley, of Springvale Anytime Fitness, is gearing up to cover between 65 and 100 kilometres for the national Tread As One event.

About $650,000 are hoped to be raised across Australia for suicide-prevention charity R U OK?

“I have a very positive outlook on life myself, but to see and experience first-hand how the harder times in life can get to people and drive them to something more serious is devastating.”

Ms Lilley says exercise is a positive boost to mental health. As is talking with and being part of a community at the gym club.

“It’s OK not to be OK but as long as we can provide a place to feel like you belong, a place where you can talk to someone, hopefully we have made a positive impact to someone’s life.”

The charity says there’s ‘65,000 reasons to run’ in the event – with 65,000 Australians estimated to attempt suicide each year.

R U OK? chief executive Katherine Newton said regular gym visits within a gym community could provide an “important sense of belonging”.

“We want members to look out for each other and ask, ‘Are you ok?’ if they notice the signs that someone in their gym community might be struggling with life’s ups and downs such as noticing changes in routine, behaviours or appearance.”

The gym will hold a community activation day on Saturday 22 May so people can cheer on Lilley and donate to the cause.

It features a free barbecue, free face-painting as well as pancakes from Crunchy Hoppers.

The event is at Springvale Anytime Fitness on Saturday 22 May 12pm-4pm.

For details on Tread As One, go to treadasone.com.au