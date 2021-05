-

Police impounded a car after allegedly observing a driver doing “excessive speed laps” on Princes Highway, Noble Park early on Saturday 22 May.

The 24-year-old Springvale man also allegedly tried to race other vehicles at the intersection of Browns Road.

He is expected to attend court on summons for loss of traction and careless driving.

Police in the South East are targeting illegal hoon meets and other intentional high-risk driving activity as part of Operation Achilles.