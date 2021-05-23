Pump up the jam

-

One of Dandenong’s legendary food stalls will be offering a National Donut Day special.

Dandee Donuts, which has been operating since 1968, will be offering half-price donuts at its Dandenong Market stall on Friday 4 June.

The trademark donuts are coated with crunchy sugar and pumped full of either raspberry jam, Nutella or custard.

Dandenong Market is also holding a National Donut Day competition to win a years’ supply of the Dandee Donut treats.

Entries close Friday 2 July.

Details: dandenongmarket.com.au/national-donut-day-competition/