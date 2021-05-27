Covid-19: lockdown returns

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A seven-day lockdown throughout Victoria and a ramped-up vaccine program starts from midnight tonight (Thursday 27 May).

Acting Premier James Merlino said a “circuit breaker” was required after the Whittlesea Covid cluster rose to 26 across the state – up 12 in the past day.

One of them was an elderly person who was seriously ill on a ventilator in a hospital ICU.

Primary and secondary contacts had risen to more than 10,000 with 150 exposure sites identified across the state.

As of 27 May, none of the listed exposure sites were in Melbourne’s South East.

Despite Victoria’s contact tracers identifying three rings of contacts within 24 hours, the B1.617.1 variant was moving faster, he said.

In some cases, transmissions were occurring within a day of a person’s infection. In previous strains, a case was infectious after five or six days.

“We’re seeing not only how quick it is, but how contagious it is as well,” Mr Merlino said.

“Unless something drastic happens, this will become increasingly uncontrollable.”

From Friday 28 May, the Pfizer vaccine will be available all 40-49-year-olds at state vaccination sites such as Cranbourne and Sandown racecourses, Mr Merlino announced.

That age cohort must call the Covid hotline to make an appointment prior to getting the jab.

Those eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine such as over 50s and priority groups can still walk up without booking.

“My message to those Victorians: if you’re eligible, get vaccinated,” Mr Merlino said.

Health Minister Martin Foley said more than 50 per cent of Victorians over 70 years had been vaccinated. Vaccination was “our only ticket out of this,” he said.

“Vaccines are such a key part to getting us back to something normal.”

Under the restrictions, people can leave home for five reasons, including getting vaccinated.

The other exemptions are one outing a day for food and supply shopping within five kilometres, and two hours’ daily exercise with one person within 5 kilometres.

Other exemptions are care-giving, medical needs, authorised work and education.

Private and public gatherings are banned, as are visitors at home – except for intimate partners and single-person bubbles.

Face masks must be worn inside and outside – except at home.

Remote learning returns for most students. Schools will close other than for vulnerable children and children of authorised workers.

Shops that can remain open are supermarkets, food stores, bottle shops, banks, servos and pharmacies.

Cafes and restaurants are restricted to take-aways. Hotels, clubs, TABs and Crown Casino will close.

Gyms, hairdressers, beauty care, community facilities and indoor and outdoor entertainment venues will close.

Approved professional sports events will go ahead without crowds. Community and recreational sport will shut down.

Aged care facilities and hospitals will be closed to visitors, except under limited circumstances.

Funerals will be limited to 10 attendees, weddings will halt except for end-of-life or deportation reasons. Religious services are restricted to online with five attendees.

Mr Merlino said the cases were linked to a hotel quarantine breach in South Australia.

In a barb directed to the Federal Government, Mr Merlino said the lockdown would not have occurred if an alternative to hotel quarantine was available.

The spread may have been curtailed if the Commonwealth Covid vaccine rollout was more “successful”, he added. The rollout was not “where it should be”.

In Victoria, a record 40, 411 Covid tests were administered – as well as 12,677 vaccines – on 26 May.

The seven day lockdown applies until 11.59pm on 3 June.

For details on high-volume vaccination centres, go to coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccination-centres

For 40-49 year olds seeking a Pfizer shot, bookings can be made on 1800 675 398.