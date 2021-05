By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man and a child have been taken to Dandenong Hospital after a single-car rollover in Keysborough.

Police say that the driver lost control and crashed on the corner of Keylana Drive at Teeside Way about 8.35am on Thursday 27 May.

A 42-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

According to Ambulance Victoria, both were in a stable condition, with the man suffering upper-body injuries.