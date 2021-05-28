Loyal leader of community

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Betty Jeanette Wilderman

24.7.38-16.4.21

Betty Wilderman – an inspiring community leader and loyal friend – found a way to keep connected even in the depths of Covid lockdown.

The meticulous organizer, 82, teed up several covert meet-ups in parks with fold-up chairs and thermos flasks.

She was sure to send calls and texts to staff and friends to thaw the isolation.

Ms Wilderman was fondly farewelled at a service at Springvale Botanical Cemetery on 3 May.

Glowing tributes flowed from her sister Kay in the UK, daughter Claire, son-in-law Dan and grand-daughter Lottie.

Her friends – each of them colleagues in community causes – Merle Mitchell, Heather Duggan, Jan Tresize, Be Ha and Melanie Virtue also painted the picture of a true community servant.

“She was a good friend to so many people and they could always rely on her support,” Ms Mitchell – a former SCAAB coordinator – said.

“She was appreciated widely for doing so much, so well for all of us.”

When Ms Mitchell broke her back and moved into a nursing home, Ms Wilderman visited her every day.

As testament to her planning skills, Ms Wilderman was famous for planning a detailed relocation operation of Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau (SCAAB), Ms Mitchell said.

While shifting 15 staff and many volunteers to a temporary office, the service was closed for just 30 minutes.

Ms Duggan, a colleague for more than 30 years, said she most valued Ms Wilderman for her friendship.

“A problem shared with Betty had you coming away feeling much better.

“Whilst Betty was reserved, she had a quiet way of letting you know your friendship was valued.”

The trio – Ms Duggan, Ms Mitchell and Ms Wilderman – were among a committed group at SCAAB, which helped the 30,000-plus refugees and families settle at the Enterprise Migrant Hostel in the 1970s, 80s and early 90s.

Springvale residents sponsored new families. SCAAB made pioneering steps such as establishing an interpreter service and teacher aides.

Later Ms Wilderman played a significant role in marking the remarkable community effort with the Spirit of Enterprise exhibition, history trail and rose garden.

For many years, she led Springvale Neighbourhood House’s committee, widening its membership and expanding its programs and activities.

In 2019, Ms Wilderman – while still involved with SNH – stepped in to right a reeling Noble Park Community Centre.

“They are our neighbours and they’re in trouble. We as good neighbours should help them in their time of need,” she reasoned.

She led its interim governance committee, helping to regain the community and City of Greater Dandenong’s faith in the centre’s committee.

Born in Surrey, England, Ms Wilderman and husband John married shortly before migrating to Australia in 1963.

Until fallen by a stroke last year, Ms Wilderman was still involved with many community groups in Springvale, Noble Park as well as City of Monash’s Positive Ageing Reference Group.