New office for cultural connection

By Danielle Kutchel

Bakhtar Cultural Association has a new home in Dandenong, complementing their existing operations in the south east.

In conjunction with PRD Legal, the association has thrown open the doors of its new office at 329 Thomas Street in Dandenong.

Bakhtar also has a base at Selandra Community Hub in Clyde North, from which it runs social and cultural workshops and programs.

The formal opening of the new Dandenong office was held on Friday 21 May, with guests including Holt MP Anthony Byrne, Oakleigh MP Steve Dimopoulos, Hafez Mayar from Victoria Police and Thomas Kossmann.

In a speech on the night, Rory Donnellan, managing director of PRD Legal, acknowledged how vital grassroots organisations can be for the community.

“While celebrating our new relationship with the Afghan community through Bakhtar Cultural Association and the future that will be, we also acknowledge the importance of grassroots organisations and passionate people volunteering their time in an effort to help others,” he said.

“The vision of PRD Legal is to help all people with their legal issues. This means information sessions, a free referral service, and tailored advice.

“With Bakhtar Cultural Association’s vision being to bridge the gap between the CALD community and life in Australia, PRD Legal will assist with making sure the law serves all.

“Bakhtar Cultural Association, through PRD Legal, will be able to guide people through what is almost always the most stressful or traumatic time of their life.

“We all need a helping hand when we are down, and we all need a flashlight when we are in the dark. We are that flashlight, and we are your map.”

Bassir Qadiri, chairperson of the Bakhtar Cultural Association, welcomed guests to the event.

“We are forever grateful of PRD Legal for playing a major role in this important milestone of our organisation,” he said.

“This office space will not only be a epicentre to bridge the gap between the community’s requirements and the services available from the government but also a place where the community can have access to our free publications [like] Bakhtar MAGAZINE, can borrow reading materials from our library, use our free interpreting services and referrals.

“Our main focus remains on the issues such as family and domestic violence, mental health, intergenerational relationships, financial stress, addiction, homelessness, disability and integration.”

In their own speeches, Mr Byrne and Mr Dimopoulos told of how impressed they are with the association’s work – especially during lockdown – and with its efforts to include all Afghan ethnicities.

Mr Mayar also acknowledged the importance of Bakhtar Cultural Association’s service in the community.

The new relationship was celebrated with finger food and drinks.

It is hoped the expansion of services to Dandenong will allow Bakhtar Cultural Association to better reach all Afghans in the south east.