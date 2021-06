-

A male has been punched through his car’s window during a road rage assault on Police Road, Springvale.

Police say the victim’s small rental truck was stopped at the lights at Princes Highway about 6.30pm on Monday 31 May.

A male allegedly got out of a white Ford Ranger ute, registration 1TL8TR, and punched the victim through the window.

Any information or dash cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au