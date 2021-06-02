Covid-19: Market ‘wrongly’ named

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Market claims it has been wrongly named as a Covid risk by the Department of Health.

The market was listed in a Chief Health Officer update despite being closed on Wednesday 19 May – the day in which an infected delivery driver visited nearby Tier 1 exposure sites in Cleeland and Lonsdale streets.

The market is not listed among the 300-plus Tier 1 and 2 exposure sites, including four in Dandenong visited by the driver.

As of early 2 June, the driver is so far the only Covid case linked to the precinct.

Both Dandenong Market and its owner Greater Dandenong Council have stated the market was “incorrectly” linked to Covid exposure sites.

“It was incorrectly named in reference to an adjacent shop which was visited on a non-market operating day, and which immediately closed and undertook all the required cleaning procedures,” a council spokesperson said.

“We would like to encourage all residents within the 5km radius, who are feeling well, to visit the market for an array of high quality fresh food and support the local businesses during this very difficult time for them.”

A Department of Health spokesperson told the Star Journal that the department stood by the advice.

The market was named in the context of investigating possible transmissions from “fleeting contact” in shopping centres, groceries and markets, according to a Chief Health Officer update on 1 June.

The department also listed markets in South Melbourne, Preston and Footscray.

Anyone who had visited the market over the past two weeks was urged to get tested if they show symptoms, the CHO update stated.

Covid symptoms include include fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath and loss or change in sense of smell or taste.

The local Tier 1 exposure sites include Bestway Supermarket in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 12.15pm-1.15pm and Bestway Supermarket in Cleeland Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 1pm-1.40pm.

Others are Marmara Halal Meats in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 11.35am-12.25pm, Spice Inn Groceries in Cleeland Street on 19 May, 1pm-1.40pm and Sabrini Foods in Boundary Road, Carrum Downs on 19 May, 2pm-6pm.

New Lanka Restaurant in Railway Parade, Noble Park has also been added as a Tier-2 exposure site.

The Department of Health urges anyone who was at the Tier 1 sites at those times to get tested for Covid immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone at New Lanka Restaurant between 10.05am-10.45am on 22 May is urged to get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Statewide, six new locally-acquired cases were recorded in the 24 hours leading up to 2 June. There are 67 active cases in the state.