A man is wanted on warrant for alleged serious assaults on police and threats to kill in Langwarrin on 8 June.

Lex Pierce, 40, of Langwarrin, is described as 185 centimetres, Caucasian and with a shaved head.

He is known to frequent Dandenong, Hawthorn, Cranbourne, Sale, Lakes Entrance, Traralgon and Seymour.

Any information on his whereabouts to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au