Thousands lose power in storms

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Severe storms have downed trees and cut powerlines across the Greater Dandenong area overnight.

Southerly and south-easterly winds gusting more than 100km/h lashed the state, cutting power to more than 2300 properties in Springvale North, Springvale, Noble Park North, Dandenong North, Dandenong, Dandenong West, Dandenong South, Doveton and Endeavour Hills.

The hardest hit were Endeavour Hills (nearly 700 properties), Springvale North (478), Noble Park North (374), Doveton (336) and Dandenong (251).

Meanwhile, rail commuters are experiencing delays after a tree branch fell across railway lines at Dandenong, according to the Department of Transport.

Trains are not stopping at Sandown Park due to flooding. Shuttle buses will be organised, the department says. Passengers can still use Springvale or Noble Park stations.

A flood watch is active for Dandenong Creek, particularly at Heatherton Road between Stud Road and Monash Freeway.

Greater Dandenong SES controller Daniel Cooksley said “wild winds” had felled a spate of trees on homes, cars and roads.

“It was one of the most difficult nights for a long time. The wind was just relentless.

“It’s a timely reminder not to park cars under trees during wild weather.”

As of 9.30am, there were no reports of extensive building damage, aside from loosened roof tiles, windows and fences.

Volunteer members had been up the night, with two crews attending 26 jobs in Casey and Greater Dandenong since 10pm.

About 16 call-outs remained during the following day.

Across the state, SES reported 4800-plus call-outs for help in the past 24 hours.

More than 200,000 homes and businesses in Victoria suffered electricity outages.

About 162,000 were in the AusNet Services distribution area, which includes the Dandenongs, the outer East and South East suburbs.